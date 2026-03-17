Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Trump says Iran's leader could be ‘badly disfigured or dead’

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it remained uncertain if Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was alive, following reports that he may have been hurt in an air strike. His remarks came days after Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the leader was believed to have been injured in a strike. Donald Trump (L) and a poster of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. (Reuters and AP)

After Iran’s former leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening phase of the war, Tehran named his son Mojtaba as his successor. Notably, the new leader has not appeared in public since the start of the war. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.

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What Trump said on Mojataba Khamenei Trump said he was unsure whether Mojtaba Khamenei was alive, adding that the United States did not know who it could engage with in Tehran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US president said, “We don't know... if he's dead or not. I will say that nobody has seen him, which is unusual”.