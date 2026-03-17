Iran punishing UAE for supporting US and moderation

The UAE Defence Ministry on Tuesday said that Iran has fired 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,627 kamikaze drones at the Emirates since February 28, but the majority of these aerial platforms were neutralized by their anti-ballistic missile defence. Smoke rising from the Dubai International Airport. Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international traffic, after a drone attack by Iran. (AFP)

This morning, an oil field in Abu Dhabi was hit by an Iranian projectile, with the entire airspace being closed for a few hours early on Tuesday. Even though the missile and drone attacks have reduced in frequency, Iran has made the rich sheikhdoms of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah priority targets, as the UAE has slowly become the financial hub of the Middle East.

While the Iranian hardline IRGC has justified the targeting of the UAE, saying the latter supports US military efforts and was part of the Abraham Accords, the fact is that targeting Dubai gets global eyeballs and gives legitimacy to the Iranian offensive on the Arab street. Radicalised over the past decades in the name of Palestine and Gaza, the Arab street has been weaned on hatred against Israel and the US, with little scope for moderation. The Iranian regime, like others in the Middle East, has used political Islam as a tool to first capture power and then ensure political survival by radicalising the masses.

Even though the UAE government is seething with rage against the IRGC for making the Emirates collateral damage in the war waged by Israel and the US, the Emirates does not have the offensive capacities required to neutralize Iranian ballistic missile launching pads deep in the Zagros and Alborz mountain ranges. The other version is that the UAE and other targeted Gulf nations have left it to the US military to avenge their losses against Iran.