Watch: Joe Biden ‘in his prime’ laughs off age jokes at White House comedy roast

US President Joe Biden laughed off jokes about his age at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, and hit back with a few of his own as well as Washington's political and media elites gathered for the event that was headlined by "Daily Show" correspondent Roy Wood Jr.

US President Joe Biden gestures during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.(AFP)

As Roy Wood mocked Joe Biden, 80, for running for a second term, he talked about the recent protests in France against raising the retirement age.

"They rioted because they didn't want to work until 64. Meanwhile, in America, we have an 80-year-old man begging us for four more years of work," he said, adding, “'Let me finish the job' -- That's not a campaign slogan, that's a plea. Say what you want about our president, but when he wakes up from that nap, work gets done.”

Joe Biden targeted media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, saying, “You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch, that's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like (29-year-old pop star) Harry Styles?”

On CNN presenter Don Lemon, Joe Biden joked, “Call me old -- I call it being seasoned. You say I am ancient -- I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill -- Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime.”

"Folks, it is wonderful to be back here again, proving I haven't learned a damn thing," Joe Biden said to mark the occasion that celebrates US constitution's First Amendment guarantees of free speech and advocates for a free press around the world.

On a sombre note, Joe Biden talked about Evan Gershkovich- a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested and imprisoned in Russia last month- saying, “We are working every day to secure his release. We're looking at opportunities and tools to bring him home.”

"We keep the faith," Joe Biden added.

