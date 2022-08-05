White House summons Chinese envoy over Taiwan provocations, Beijing issues threat

The White House on Friday summoned Chinese ambassador to protest against Beijing's provocative actions, national security spokesperson John Kirby said. Amid intensifying tension with China over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, US officials told the envoy that China's military actions are irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

A while ago, China said it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for the visit this week.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said the US has no right to make a mistake again of allowing another US House Speaker to visit Taiwan. “US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disregarded the strong opposition from China. It is brazen that they made a visit to China's Taiwan area. It has seriously impacted China's sovereignty and interfered with our internal affairs,” the Chinese foreign minister said.

Taiwan's defence ministry said a total of 68 Chinese military aircraft and 13 navy ships were conducting missions in the sensitive Taiwan Strait and some of them have "deliberately" crossed an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.

According to reports, US officials made it clear to the envoy that United States is prepared for what Beijing chooses to do.

China further said more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in the live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days, while announcing mainly symbolic sanctions against Pelosi and her family over her visit to Taiwan, that China considers as its territory.

(With agency inputs)

