WHO chief scientist says India's first shipment under COVAX program likely this week
The first shipment from India under COVAX, the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, is likely to roll out this week, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday.
"Not in the next couple of months. This week. (I think) today or tomorrow, the first shipment from India, from the Serum Institute, will be going out to at least 25 or 30 countries and then we hope that this will be followed by the vaccines also that are being manufactured in India. Many countries around the world are waiting for the distribution to happen as they have been watching vaccination programmes beginning and scaling in high income countries, while their own healthcare workers and other vulnerable groups are still waiting," she said, during a virtual panel discussion.
She said this in reply to question whether WHO would start rolling out the COVAX facility officially to other countries in the next couple of months.
The panel discussion on 'Immunizing the World' was held during 'BioAsia-2021', the flagship annual life sciences event of the Telangana government. The role being played by India needs to be recognised and the country has risen to the occasion, expanding its huge manufacturing capacity, she said.
Observing that "amazing" Research and Development is also happening in India with a lot of innovative products in clinical trials, she hoped that they would also be successful.
Asked what it takes for countries to overcome the pandemic, she said it would be solidarity, global collaboration and unity. "Because, it's clear that a pandemic cannot be addressed on a country-by-country or a region-by-region basis," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump could declare himself 2024 presidential nominee in speech: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key senators oppose Neera Tanden’s nomination as Biden’s budget czar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden raised $22 million for transition, tripling Donald Trump’s total
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief scientist says India's first shipment under COVAX likely this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day that will live in infamy: US nears 500,000th Covid-19 death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rockets target US embassy in Iraqi capital, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers may play role in in-school Covid-19 transmission: US CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prime minister Boris Johnson sets out plan for fully reopening UK in June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy extends ban on movement between regions until late march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese blogger detained over posts on casualties in Galwan clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stormy Daniels appeal rejected by Supreme Court in defamation suit against Trump
- A federal appeals court threw out the suit, saying Stormy Daniels’s allegations fell short of meeting the standard for defamation under Texas law.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK temporarily bans some Boeing 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU prepares sanctions on four Russians over Navalny, diplomats say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF says Covid-19 might widen wealth differences in Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Supreme Court turns away Republican appeals on Presidential election rules
- Republicans filed the appeals in October, seeking to help Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox