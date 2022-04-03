Who is controlling Pakistan tonight?

Who is in charge of Pakistan tonight? President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the Pakistan Assembly after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was dismissed. The political machinations in Islamabad have exposed the vulnerability of Pakistan's democracy. The Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion on the basis of unsubstantiated reasons.

"This no-confidence motion is against the constitution. I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution," deputy speaker Qasim Suri said as the session started. After which the lights at the Pakistan Assembly were comically switched off and Shehbaz Sharif was announced the opposition PM with support of 195 members.

The Supreme Court too adjourned the hearing till tomorrow. The all powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than three decades, distanced itself from the developments unfolding in Islamabad.

"The army has absolutely nothing to do with what happened in the NA today," Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army's information wing said. President Arif Alvi dissolved the assembly without appointing a caretaker PM after consulting Imran Khan and the leader of opposition under Article 224 of the constitution. According to the clause if the president dissolves the assembly, a caretaker government is put in place under the leadership of a caretaker PM. And Shehbaz Sharif is exercising his powers as the opposition PM. In short, there is chaos in Pakistan. In the history of Pakistan's politics, no prime minister has completed a full five-year term.

