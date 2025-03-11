Who is Dark Storm Team, the hacking group allegedly behind X cyberattack?

Elon Musk on Monday confirmed that X is facing a massive cyberattack after multiple global outages throughout the day. Elon Musk on Monday confirmed that X is facing a massive cyberattack,(AFP)

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing,” he wrote.

Shortly after Musk's confirmation, a hacking group known as "Dark Storm Team" claimed responsibility for the DDoS attack on the platform via a post on Telegram, Newsweek reported.

A post by Dark Storm Team on Telegram claimed responsibility for “taking Twitter offline." The group shared a screenshot of a real-time connectivity status page that displayed failed connection attempts from various locations around the globe.

Who is Dark Storm Team?

Founded in 2023, the group is known for its advanced cyber warfare strategies and successful breaches of high-security systems.

Orange Cyberdefense reported that the group has a pro-Palestinian agenda and recently pledged to launch a series of cyberattacks targeting government websites of NATO countries, Israel, and other nations supporting Israel.