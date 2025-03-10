Elon Musk claims 'massive cyberattack' on X amid series of global outages

Amid a series of global outages of social media platform ‘X’, its CEO Elon Musk on Monday claimed that there was and still is a “massive cyberattack” against the microblogging medium. He suspected that either a large, coordinated group or a country is involved in this. Elon Musk said that his team was tracing the alleged the cyber attack on X. (AFP)

“Tracing…” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Elon Musk-owned platform was facing multiple outages as per Downdetector, restricting thousands of users in the US from accessing their handles.

The number of outage reports increased to around 26,579 after a brief down trend, the user data on the outage tracker website said. This number in the day went as high as 40,000 users.

In the United Kingdom as well, more than 10,800 users reported an outage earlier in the day. However, the cause of this said outage was not immediately clear.

Several users had complained about not being able to load pages or refresh their timelines on X. They posted saying, "Twitter went down for an hour but seems to be okay now?", while another wrote, "Everyone going to X now Twitter is down".

The services to the microblogging platform, however, resumed shortly after the global outage.

According to Downdetector, 56 per cent of the issues were reported for the X app, while 33 per cent were reported for the website. The tracker website's data is based on reports submitted by users, which means that the actual numbers of affected numbers may vary.

The social media platform, which was previously known as Twitter, experienced a series of glitches back in March 2023 for more than an hour, with links not working and some users unable to even log in to their accounts.

Musk had took over Twitter in 2022, following which he renamed the platform to 'X'. The rebranding of site lead to 'tweets' being called as 'posts' and 'retweets' as 'reposts'.

Musk also switched the iconic blue bird logo with a white X on a black background.