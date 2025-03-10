Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk claims 'massive cyberattack' on X amid series of global outages

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2025 11:28 PM IST

The Tesla CEO claimed that “Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved".

Amid a series of global outages of social media platform ‘X’, its CEO Elon Musk on Monday claimed that there was and still is a “massive cyberattack” against the microblogging medium. He suspected that either a large, coordinated group or a country is involved in this.

Elon Musk said that his team was tracing the alleged the cyber attack on X. (AFP)
Elon Musk said that his team was tracing the alleged the cyber attack on X. (AFP)

“Tracing…” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Elon Musk-owned platform was facing multiple outages as per Downdetector, restricting thousands of users in the US from accessing their handles.

The number of outage reports increased to around 26,579 after a brief down trend, the user data on the outage tracker website said. This number in the day went as high as 40,000 users.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk's social platform X suffers series of global outages

In the United Kingdom as well, more than 10,800 users reported an outage earlier in the day. However, the cause of this said outage was not immediately clear.

Several users had complained about not being able to load pages or refresh their timelines on X. They posted saying, "Twitter went down for an hour but seems to be okay now?", while another wrote, "Everyone going to X now Twitter is down".

The services to the microblogging platform, however, resumed shortly after the global outage.

According to Downdetector, 56 per cent of the issues were reported for the X app, while 33 per cent were reported for the website. The tracker website's data is based on reports submitted by users, which means that the actual numbers of affected numbers may vary.

The social media platform, which was previously known as Twitter, experienced a series of glitches back in March 2023 for more than an hour, with links not working and some users unable to even log in to their accounts.

Musk had took over Twitter in 2022, following which he renamed the platform to 'X'. The rebranding of site lead to 'tweets' being called as 'posts' and 'retweets' as 'reposts'.

Musk also switched the iconic blue bird logo with a white X on a black background.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On