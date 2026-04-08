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Who is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker set to lead talks with US in Islamabad

The announcement came after Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it had accepted a temporary ceasefire and would begin talks with US from Friday. 

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 02:39 pm IST
Written by Shivya Kanojia
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Iran has named Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf to lead its negotiating team for talks with the United States in Islamabad, Iran’s ISNA said. On the US side, Vice President JD Vance is expected to be part of the discussions.

Trump announces 2-week ceasefire.

The announcement came after Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it had accepted a temporary ceasefire and would begin negotiations with Washington from Friday. However, it mentioned that the pause in hostilities remains conditional. “It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Who is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf?

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf’s selection to lead the talks places a senior and influential figure at the centre of high-stakes negotiations.

Born in 1961 near Mashhad in northeastern Iran, Qalibaf comes from a modest background as the son of a grocer. His political journey began early during the Islamic Revolution, when he became involved in activism, Times.com reported.

The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, which had called for a pause in hostilities.

 
united states iran ceasefire
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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