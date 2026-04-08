Who is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker set to lead talks with US in Islamabad

Iran has named Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf to lead its negotiating team for talks with the United States in Islamabad, Iran’s ISNA said. On the US side, Vice President JD Vance is expected to be part of the discussions.

Trump announces 2-week ceasefire.

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The announcement came after Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it had accepted a temporary ceasefire and would begin negotiations with Washington from Friday. However, it mentioned that the pause in hostilities remains conditional. “It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Who is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf?

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf’s selection to lead the talks places a senior and influential figure at the centre of high-stakes negotiations.

Born in 1961 near Mashhad in northeastern Iran, Qalibaf comes from a modest background as the son of a grocer. His political journey began early during the Islamic Revolution, when he became involved in activism, Times.com reported.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Iranian state-owned Press TV, Qalibaf and his classmates founded the Islamic Students’ Association as teenagers, which later grew into a national organisation, the report further mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Iranian state-owned Press TV, Qalibaf and his classmates founded the Islamic Students’ Association as teenagers, which later grew into a national organisation, the report further mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the age of 18, Qalibaf joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), then a newly formed force operating alongside Iran’s armed forces. Over the years, the IRGC has evolved into one of the country’s most powerful and influential institutions. US-Iran ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the age of 18, Qalibaf joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), then a newly formed force operating alongside Iran’s armed forces. Over the years, the IRGC has evolved into one of the country’s most powerful and influential institutions. US-Iran ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The negotiations in Islamabad are part of broader efforts to ease tensions following weeks of conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The negotiations in Islamabad are part of broader efforts to ease tensions following weeks of conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has acted as a mediator, said Islamabad would host delegations from both sides to work towards a “conclusive agreement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has acted as a mediator, said Islamabad would host delegations from both sides to work towards a “conclusive agreement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period. {{/usCountry}}

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The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, which had called for a pause in hostilities.

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