Iran names Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as new security chief after Ali Larijani's death | About the ex-IRGC commander

Zolqadr was appointed as Larijani's successor as secretary of the SNSC, the Iranian president's deputy of communications Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei posted on X.

Weeks after the assassination of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani, Tehran has named his successor on Tuesday. Based on the announcement from President Masoud Pezeshkian's office, Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr will serve as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

The Supreme National Security Council is a key body in the Iranian government, which is chaired by the elected president and reports to the Supreme Leader of Iran. Track updates on the US-Iran war here

The council coordinates security and foreign policy, and includes top military, intelligence and government officials in addition to representatives of the Supreme Leader.

Before Zolqadr, Ali Larijani served as the council's secretary. Larijani, who once served as Iran's parliament speaker and the chief negotiator for the nuclear talks with the US, was killed on March 17 by Israel.

Larijani's death came shortly after US-Israeli strikes across Iran targeted and eliminated top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Who is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Zolqadr is a former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards. As per a Reuters report, he was in the past held senior security positions such as deputy for security at the Interior Ministry, deputy at the armed forces' general staff and advisor to the judiciary chief for crime prevention.

Zolqadr has also headed the electoral headquarters of the hardline political faction - the Popular Front of Islamic Revolutionary Forces.

Since 2022, he has served as secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, an assembly that resolves differences between parliament and the Guardian Council of Shi'ite clerics and jurists who can veto legislation and supervise elections.

(With inputs from Reuters)