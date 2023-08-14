Who is Neeraj Khemlani? Tainted CBS News Executive accused of 'dressing down' his female cohorts

CBS News President and co-head Neeraj Khemlani has announced his departure from the network after a little over two years at the helm. Khemlani, a key figure in leading CBS's news division and local TV stations, revealed his decision in a memo to staff, stating, "After an exhilarating run, and before the next season starts, I’ve decided to step back from my current role and start a new exciting chapter."

Neeraj Khemlani arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khemlani has signed a "multi-year, multi-platform first-look deal with CBS to develop content," including documentaries, scripted series, and books for Simon & Schuster. The suddenness of his exit has raised questions about potential successors, with Wendy McMahon, who shared his title as president and co-head of CBS News and TV stations, being considered a possible candidate.

George Cheeks, CBS's Chief Executive, praised Khemlani's contributions and assured staff that more information regarding new leadership and the division's structure would be provided soon.

Khemlani's legacy and challenges at CBS

Khemlani's tenure at CBS News was marked by both successes and challenges. Under his leadership, CBS News made strides in improving its ratings and expanding its reporting ranks. The network, known for iconic shows like "60 Minutes" and "CBS Evening News," experienced notable progress during his time, attracting prominent journalists like Robert Costa and Cecilia Vega.

Also Read | CNN sued by former reporter Saima Mohsin for unfair dismissal and racial discrimination

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing. Khemlani faced internal controversies, including alleged conflicts with female executives. His management style came under scrutiny, with reports of him "dressing down" his female colleagues in a disrespectful manner. Despite the ups and downs, Khemlani's exit represents a significant change for CBS News, leaving a leadership void to be filled.

Prior to the inquiry, Khemlani, born in Singapore, underwent a "360 performance review" involving superiors and subordinates. This led to mandatory counseling to communicate with employees "without sarcasm" and adopt "friendly body language," as per multiple sources. In his recent staff memo, Khemlani made no reference to ill feelings, emphasizing accomplishments such as maintaining top weekend program rankings and devising digital revenue plans. He expressed pride in the team's journalism achievements, creative storytelling, and progress, positioning the division positively. Khemlani's strategic revenue plans were lauded by Cheeks, highlighting their importance in a challenging media landscape. Some view his cost-cutting moves as a potential route for network spin-off, aligning with parent company Paramount Global's streaming-focused strategy encompassing Paramount Pictures, Showtime, MTV, and Nickelodeon. Your thoughts? Share a comment.

CBS's future and media industry challenges

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The departure of Neeraj Khemlani is the latest in a series of leadership changes across major news outlets in 2023. CNN and NBC News have also witnessed shifts in their top ranks this year.

Khemlani's exit comes at a time of evolving challenges and opportunities in the media landscape. CBS, like its competitors, has been navigating a changing industry, adapting to new technologies and shifting viewer preferences. While CBS News remains a powerhouse in Sunday programming, it has faced tougher competition in its daily offerings