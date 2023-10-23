Who is Paddy Cosgrave?, CEO of Web Summit who resigned over Hamas-Israel remark

Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder of the European tech conference Web Summit, has resigned on Saturday, after widespread uproar over his anti-Israel comments. In a post on X(formerly Twitter) on October 13, Cosgrave had indirectly accused Israel of committing war crimes by breaking international laws amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Paddy Cosgrave, CEO and founder of Web Summit(AP)

"I’m shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments, with the exception in particular of Ireland’s government, who for once are doing the right thing. War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are," Cosgrave had tweeted.

Few days later on October 16, in a seemingly balancing act, the 41-year-old condemned Hamas for its terrorist attack on October 7 in Southern Israel that triggered the war.

"First, what Hamas did is outrageous and disgusting. It is by every measure an act of monstrous evil. Israel has a right to defend itself, but it does not, as I have already stated, have a right to break international law," posted Cosgrave.

ALSO READ| ‘…the only safe place for Jews in 20+ years’: Canadian professor Dr. Gad Saad predicts

Who is Paddy Cosgrave?

He is a 41-year-old Irish entrepreneur and tech enthusiast. As co-founder of Web Summit in 2009, he created a platform where thousands of tech startups and companies brainstorm.

Till Saturday, Cosgrave was the CEO of Web Summit. Notably, Cosgrave came under pressure after Israeli startup founders and tech giants Google, Meta, Amazon and Intel announced their withdrawal from the Summit in the wake of his comments on Israel's actions against Hamas.

Cosgrave's resignation read: "Unfortunately, my personal comments have become a distraction from the event, and our team, our sponsors, our startups and the people who attend."

Meanwhile, the Summit is set to take place in November in Lisbon. The organisers have announced that a new CEO will be appointed soon.

Situation amid Israel-Hamas war

The ongoing war has entered its 17th day on Monday. Israel has continued its offensive against Hamas by bombarding the Gaza strip region to destroy the terrorist group's network. In the process, Israel has also suffered missile attacks on its territory.

Meanwhile, world leaders including Pope Francis have been appealing for the end of war which has caused loss of lives in thousands on both sides.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON