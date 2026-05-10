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Who is Q Manivannan? Queer Tamil immigrant elected to Scottish parliament

Manivannan identifies as a “queer Tamil immigrant,” and aims to bring “politics of care and compassion”.

Published on: May 10, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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Q Manivannan, an India-born anthropologist who identifies as non-binary, has been elected to the devolved Scottish Parliament. A student from Tamil Nadu, Manivannan, secured victory in Thursday's polls from the Scottish Green Party, a left-wing political party in Scotland.

Manivannan won from Edinburgh and Lothians East in the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.(Manivannan/Instagram)

While Manivannan does not hold permanent residency or British citizenship, they were able to contest as a result of a rule change that allowed foreigners with even short-term visas and without indefinite leave to remain (ILR) or permanent residency to be eligible to stand for election in Scotland, Times of India reported.

They won from Edinburgh and Lothians East in the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

Who is Manivannan?

Manivannan is originally from Tamil Nadu and studied liberal arts and humanities at OP Jindal Global University, reported The Times of India.

According to their LinkedIn profile, Manivannan began working as a graduate teaching assistant at the University of St Andrews in 2021 and was later promoted to Research Affiliate at the Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies.

Manivannan’s selection sparked backlash online, with critics questioning whether foreign nationals without permanent residency should be allowed to contest British elections.

 
‪tamil nadu‬ scotland edinburgh
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