Who is Q Manivannan? Queer Tamil immigrant elected to Scottish parliament

Q Manivannan, an India-born anthropologist who identifies as non-binary, has been elected to the devolved Scottish Parliament. A student from Tamil Nadu, Manivannan, secured victory in Thursday's polls from the Scottish Green Party, a left-wing political party in Scotland.

Manivannan won from Edinburgh and Lothians East in the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.(Manivannan/Instagram)

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While Manivannan does not hold permanent residency or British citizenship, they were able to contest as a result of a rule change that allowed foreigners with even short-term visas and without indefinite leave to remain (ILR) or permanent residency to be eligible to stand for election in Scotland, Times of India reported.

They won from Edinburgh and Lothians East in the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

Who is Manivannan?

Manivannan is originally from Tamil Nadu and studied liberal arts and humanities at OP Jindal Global University, reported The Times of India.

According to their LinkedIn profile, Manivannan began working as a graduate teaching assistant at the University of St Andrews in 2021 and was later promoted to Research Affiliate at the Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies.

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{{^usCountry}} Manivannan identifies as a “queer Tamil immigrant,” and aims to bring “politics of care and compassion”. They want to bring radical change to the working-class and marginalised communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manivannan identifies as a “queer Tamil immigrant,” and aims to bring “politics of care and compassion”. They want to bring radical change to the working-class and marginalised communities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manivannan holds a PhD in Politics and works in the arts sector. They are also the co-convenor of the Socialist Green Party’s (SGP) Palestine Solidarity Group. Previously, they worked as a union organiser and served with the United Nations in health and disability-related roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manivannan holds a PhD in Politics and works in the arts sector. They are also the co-convenor of the Socialist Green Party’s (SGP) Palestine Solidarity Group. Previously, they worked as a union organiser and served with the United Nations in health and disability-related roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I am passionate about more caring politics rooted in the working class, the queer, and the solidarity; politics that includes, that listens to people,” they said in their bio on the party website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am passionate about more caring politics rooted in the working class, the queer, and the solidarity; politics that includes, that listens to people,” they said in their bio on the party website. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking after the announcement of results, Mannivannan said, I am to some in this country everything that the hateful despise, and I am standing here as your MSP now with care,” Times of India quoted them as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after the announcement of results, Mannivannan said, I am to some in this country everything that the hateful despise, and I am standing here as your MSP now with care,” Times of India quoted them as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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Manivannan’s selection sparked backlash online, with critics questioning whether foreign nationals without permanent residency should be allowed to contest British elections.

‪tamil nadu‬ scotland edinburgh Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

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