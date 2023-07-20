Who is Satpreet Singh, the Sikh Indian-American recipient of the Indian Achievers Award 2023

Success is developed from struggles, challenges, and failure, resulting from continuous dedication, confidence, realism, and hard work.”~ Satpreet Singh

Satpreet Singh, the youngest recipient of the Indian Achievers Award 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

California resident Satpreet Singh has recently been conferred with Indian Achiever’s Award 2023 in recognition of his exemplary work as a young entrepreneur. Satpreet has had a remarkable impact on the field of research and academia with his four copyrights and one registered trademark.

Satpreet holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, Economics, and Computer Applications from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar in Punjab. Furthermore, he earned his Masters Master of Computer Application from the same institute.

After graduating from Guru Nanak Dev University, Satpreet went on to start his own business, ARDASS Corporation. His company is a leading name in the field of business consultation and formation as it providesservices in the field of Income Tax, Bookkeeping, Audit, Representation, Business formation, and Notary. The company has won many awards and he himself has been felicitated with numerous awards and accolades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satpreet introduced the LACGC - Learning research model for knowledge and contribution which has been greatly appreciated by scholars and academicians alike. Furthermore, his book Restoration & Renovation of Abandoned Historical Places earned him the American Book Fest Award.

Satpreet Singh has also published research work that improved the adaptive Huffman algorithm, which was extremely well-received among various professionals in the field. He also developed a framework for a successful e-learning environment which revolutionized the way in which people learn and acquire knowledge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, his achievements are not limited to the professional field. Satpreet has made quite an impact in the field of social work. He founded the US-based non-profit organization, RANJIT NAGARA. The organization promotes positive change with its work ranging from disaster relief efforts to educational initiatives.

He also founded the Sikh Reference Library USA which fosters the rich history and culture of the Sikh community by collecting and cataloguing information about Sikhism and making it accessible.

The Sikh-Indian-American community is extremely proud of Satpreet Singh and his invaluable contributions to the world.