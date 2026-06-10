Who is Stephen Ogilvie? Belfast knife attack victim identified as Sudanese suspect's arrest sparks protests

On Tuesday, Belfast, in Northern Ireland, protests erupted in clashes as anti-immigration groups took to the streets after the arrest of a Sudanese asylum seeker for a knife attack, the clip of which went viral.

Vehicles set on fire by protesters burn on Lendrick Street in east Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, after the arrest of a Sudanese man accused of stabbing a man in the northern part of the city.(PA via AP)

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Now, The Sun has identified the victim of the attack as Stephen Ogilvie, citing a neighbor who "heard Stephen was the victim. However, as of now, authorities have not confirmed the identity of the victim. The report also provided a photo of Ogilvie after the attack which showed minor injuries around his eyes.

Ht.com could not independently confirm the identity of the victim.

The incident took place on Belfast's Shankill Road in broad daylight. A video of the incident was recorded and shared on social media, which caught the attention of major national and global far-right figures. Among them was British far-right figure James Robinson, who posted the video on X and called on local far-right groups to protest.

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{{^usCountry}} Elon Musk also amplified the video, reposting it alongside a list of locations in the city where the protests were slated to take place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elon Musk also amplified the video, reposting it alongside a list of locations in the city where the protests were slated to take place. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Belfast knife attack: 5 things on attacker, latest update on victim amid protests Who Is Stephen Ogilvie? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Belfast knife attack: 5 things on attacker, latest update on victim amid protests Who Is Stephen Ogilvie? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the US Sun, the victim of the stabbing is a 44-year-old Belfast resident, and he suffered "devastating" injuries. Police have confirmed that the victim has suffered injuries to his eyes, neck and back in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the US Sun, the victim of the stabbing is a 44-year-old Belfast resident, and he suffered "devastating" injuries. Police have confirmed that the victim has suffered injuries to his eyes, neck and back in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The neighbor who spoke to The Sun said that Stephen Oglivie lived on the first floor of a nearby apartment. Meanwhile, the suspect, who has not been identified yet, had moved to the area days before the incident, the neighbor told The Sun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The neighbor who spoke to The Sun said that Stephen Oglivie lived on the first floor of a nearby apartment. Meanwhile, the suspect, who has not been identified yet, had moved to the area days before the incident, the neighbor told The Sun. {{/usCountry}}

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“He’s lived here for around a year and a half and has been a bit of a nuisance, but what’s happened to him is absolutely horrendous and I’d never wish that on anybody,” the 70-year-old neighbor said.

Also read: What's happening in Belfast? Riots erupt after brutal stabbing attack; scary visuals surface

Protests Turn Violent

The protests on Tuesday turned violent as protestors targeted areas where asylum seekers reside, according to a report by The Guardian. The report notes that a group of masked protestors broke down the front door and attacked the windows downstairs with bricks.

Additionally, the report notes that the protests were evidently anti-immigration, as slogans such as “local homes for local people” were graffitied by protestors. Elsewhere, cars were set on fire, and people were attacked as police tried to contain the violence.

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Northern Ireland's Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson has declared the situation after the stabbing as a "critical incident." Henderson said at a presser on Wednesday, "I understand that last night's attempted murder will leave people feeling a range of emotions, from ​fear to anger." He also confirmed that the attack is not being treated as a terrorist attack.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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