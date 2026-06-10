What's happening in Belfast? Riots erupt after brutal stabbing attack; scary visuals surface

Update: Multiple homes and a Middle Eastern supermarket were set on fire in Belfast on Tuesday evening as riots erupted across parts of the city following a brutal knife attack on Monday night, according to The Independent. A building is set alight in the Sandy Row area of Belfast city centre, Northern Ireland. (AFP)

Images and videos from the streets showed large groups congregating, thick smoke billowing from buildings, and flames engulfing at least one terraced house.

Local residents told Sky News that one of the targeted businesses was a Middle Eastern supermarket.

Additional fires were reported in areas including the Crumlin Road and east Belfast, where a Translink Glider bus was also set ablaze.

The disorder broke out after a man in his 40s, identified as Stephen Ogilvie, was stabbed in a violent attack on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. He suffered significant injuries to his face, neck, back, and eyes and remains in hospital.

A 30-year-old Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long condemned the violence and appealed for calm.

“I would appeal once again to communities not to allow themselves to be used and abused in this manner. Disorder on the streets, such as we are seeing tonight, is diverting valuable police resources away from those who genuinely need them. These are not the actions of people who genuinely care about their communities," Long said.

“While I recognize and understand the concerns following on from the attack in north Belfast, hate cannot be allowed to win," Long added.

Initial report: Riots have broken out in parts of Belfast and other areas of Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, following a brutal knife attack the previous night.

A Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a blade, and threats to kill after the vicious assault on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast on Monday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious slash wounds to his face, neck, back, and eyes. Police described the attack as “sickening” and “barbaric.” A graphic video of the incident has gone viral.