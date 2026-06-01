Rhonda Lee: Video of Michigan nurse ‘threatening Trump’ with ‘knife’ attack sparks outrage, calls for arrest

A nurse from Michigan has encountered significant criticism following the emergence of a video in which she purportedly threatened the life of US President Donald Trump. A nurse from Michigan, Rhonda Lee, faces backlash after a video surfaced in which she threatens President Trump.

In the footage, which was disseminated by Right Angle News Network on the social media platform X, the person, named Rhonda Lee, can be heard expressing furious sentiments about an unidentified man. She states, "God please kill this mfr" and "F--- that guy. He f------ needs to die." However, the video does not explicitly name Trump.

Near the conclusion of the recording, Lee mentions her potential plans to travel to Washington, DC, armed with a knife to confront the President. "I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck," she states.

The shocking video comes amid heightened concerns regarding Trump's safety. In recent months, multiple incidents have occurred involving threats and assaults associated with the US President, including a shooting incident near the White House and another shooting that took place at an event related to the White House Correspondents' Association.

As per a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile that has circulated online, Lee has been employed as a registered nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center since the year 2000.