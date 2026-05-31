Who is Nicholas Scelfo? Brooklyn man arrested for threatening to kill ICE agent and his family; Kash Patel speaks out

“Touch a cop and this FBI will put you down - thanks to @nicksortor for the video we used facial recognition technology and @FBI arrested a subject within 24 hours,” Patel wrote.

A Brooklyn man has been arrested after independent journalist Nick Sortor's footage captured his threat against an ICE agent and his family during protests at Delaney Hall, triggered by a hunger strike from about 300 detainees over spoiled food, poor medical care, and bad ventilation. FBI Director Kash Patel shared the news on X .

The suspect has been identified as Nicholas Scelfo in social media posts and by RightLine. Patel shared the RightLine story on X.

The FBI told RightLine that after receiving the video, the FBI used facial recognition technology to identify the suspect. The arrest effort was led by the field office in Newark, along with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. The arrest was made within 24 hours of identifying the subject, according to the FBI.

Who is Nicholas Scelfo? Scelfo was attending a protest when Sortor caught him on video outside Delaney Hall in Newark, saying, “Your children, your wife, all dead. I have your face, motherf***er. You’re dead. Dead.”

Scelfo made the comment on the evening of May 28, pointing directly at ICE agents while making the threats.

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“Told you. @FBI just arrested the man who threatened to kill ICE officers and their families. FAFO,” Blanche wrote on X.

“This individual threatened violence toward one of our federal law enforcement officers and their family – and by using facial recognition technology, within 24 hours this FBI got him,” Patel said. “In particular I want to thank Acting AG Todd Blanche who moved extremely quickly to locate, pursue, and bring the subject to justice – as well as our FBI Newark team who executed brilliantly.”

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“Let this be a message to any criminal actor who may try something similar: You touch a cop, and this FBI will put you down,” he added.