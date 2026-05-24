Portage power outage in Michigan: Kalamazoo County Dispatch issues update; check Consumers Energy map, restoration time

A massive power outage impacted thousands on Saturday in Portage, the Michigan city as Kalamazoo County Dispatch issued an update on the situation. A power outage has been reported in Portage, Michigan. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) “Kalamazoo County Dispatch is aware of the power outage effecting Portage. For restoration times please contact Consumers Energy directly,” the government organization wrote on Facebook and added a warning that if a traffic light is out then an intersection should be treated as a four way stop. The warning indicated that public services and traffic might be impacted due to the outage though there's been no reports of the same yet. Portage is south of the city of Kalamazoo and is part of the Kalamazoo-Portage Metropolitan Statistical Area.

As per Consumers Energy over 7,000 people have been impacted and the area of South Westnedge Avenue and I-94 has been hit the worst. Portage power outage: Map and areas affected One person informed on a local Facebook group “No power on Oakland from Milham past romance, South land us out, Speedway on milham is out.” Yet another wrote “Power outage at Sam's club.” It is located at 7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage. Also Read | Americans are paying more electricity bills because AI is… To this, one person shared a map of the outage from Consumers Energy.