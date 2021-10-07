Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / WHO to send essential Covid-19 medical supplies to North Korea via Chinese port
world news

WHO to send essential Covid-19 medical supplies to North Korea via Chinese port

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 01:42 PM IST
North Korea shut its borders in January last year and imposed strict measures to combat Covid-19.(REUTERS)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared in its latest weekly monitoring report that it will be sending essential Covid-19 aid to North Korea through the Chinese border port of Dalian.

"To support DPR Korea with essential COVID-19 medical supplies, WHO started the shipment through Dalian port, China for strategic stockpiling and further dispatch to DPR Korea," the UN body said.

WHO had claimed earlier in a monitoring report that North Korea has reported zero cases of Covid-19 till the end of September. The country told WHO that some 40,700 people were tested till September 23, including health care workers and those with flu-like symptoms, for Covid-19 but all of them tested negative.

The highly secretive nation shut its borders in January last year and imposed strict measures to combat the virus, describing its campaign as a matter of “national existence”. This has put additional strain on the country’s resources and economy. A Reuters report opined that WHO’s efforts to provide aid to North Korea might be a signal of the nation easing its border rules.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un seen with head bandage, sparks yet another round of health speculation

So far the country has resisted any help from nations, refusing vaccine shipments from close ally China and Russia. China made Covid-19 vaccine, Sinovac, was offered to North Korea under the Covax program, but the country asked for it to be distributed among harder hit nations in view of the global vaccine shortage.

In July of this year Russia’s offer of Sputnik shot donations was also rejected by North Korea. In addition to this an offer of donation of AstraZeneca shots have also been met with refusal. The state owned television in North Korea have regularly highlighted cases of adverse reaction to vaccines reported in the US and Europe, which experts opine points towards the nation’s vaccine hesitancy, and the ruling elite’s disapproval of international monitoring requirements that would be attached to the vaccines it receives from the outside world.

WHO’s announcement of shipping aid to North Korea comes weeks after Kim Jong Un urged party workers to fight the virus in “our style”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea covid-19 world health organization
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former DG (ISI) could succeed Gen Bajwa as Pakistan Army Chief

Ndakasi, gorilla famous for selfie with park ranger, passes away in his arms

No more assistance to Pak, hold Imran Khan accountable now: Ex-US advisor

US watchdog to inspect if Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan with money from country
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP