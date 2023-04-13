Who was behind big US intelligence leak? Gun enthusiast in 20s: Report

The person who leaked US classified documents which resulted in a national security investigation is a gun enthusiast in his 20s who worked on a military base, the Washington Post reported. The report cited fellow members of the said person of an online chat group.

The person shared classified information to the group on the instant messaging platform Discord which has about 24 men and young boys who shared a "mutual love of guns, military gear and God," the report claimed.

The report did not name the person while Discord said in a statement earlier that it was cooperating with law enforcement. Earlier, US department of justice opened a formal criminal probe after the matter was referred by the Pentagon which has been assessing the damage done by the leak.

The person was described by the report as, “He's fit. He's strong. He's armed. He's trained. Just about everything you can expect out of some sort of crazy movie.”

The person also told the group members that he spent “some of his day inside a secure facility that prohibited cellphones and other electronic devices,” the report claimed.

In the leak, US secrets and sensitive documents were posted on on Discord and other platforms including the online messaging board 4Chan and Twitter while US security services scrambled to minimise the damage that the leak resulted in with respect to allied.

