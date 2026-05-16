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‘The Ghost of al-Qassam': Who was Ezzedin al-Haddad, Hamas leader killed by Israel in Gaza?

Ezzedin al-Haddad's killing came as ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile; key issues like the disarmament of Hamas stall the deal’s progress

Updated on: May 16, 2026 07:23 pm IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
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Israel has claimed that it has killed Ezzedin al-Haddad, the leader of the Hamas military wing, whom Tel Aviv calls “one of the architects” of the October 7, 2023, attacks that triggered the almost two-year war in Gaza.

Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in a strike in Gaza City on Friday.(X/ IDF)

According to the Israeli army statement, Al-Haddad was killed in a strike in Gaza City on Friday. He was reportedly one of the last senior commanders in Hamas’ military who had directed the planning and execution of the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel.

Hamas and his family confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Saturday. "Senior commander Ezzedin al-Haddad was assassinated in an Israeli strike targeting a residential apartment and a civilian vehicle in Gaza City yesterday," a senior Hamas official told news agency AFP.

His killing came as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile, as key issues like the disarmament of Hamas stall the deal’s progress.

Who was Ezzedin al-Haddad?

He reportedly conducted his operations in utmost secrecy, earning his "Ghost" nickname for this value.

He also served in Al-Majd, Hamas’s internal security and counterintelligence apparatus established in 1986 by the militant group's founder, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

During his stint with Al-Majd, Haddad focused on identifying suspected collaborators.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivam Pratap Singh

Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.

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