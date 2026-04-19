Who was Liv Perrotto? Elon Musk fulfils cancer-struck teen's last wish in heartfelt gesture

A 15-year-old cancer patient, who had a dream of meeting Elon Musk, left a handwritten list of questions for the tech billionaire before her passing . Few days later, the Tesla CEO responded to each one, fulfilling her last wish in a moment that is now resonating with millions online.

After Liv Perrotto’s passing, Elon Musk addressed her handwritten questions about Tesla and anime, and agreed to make her toy the SpaceX mascot.

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On Thursday, conservative commentator Glenn Beck took to X to share the poignant story of Liv Perrotto, who sadly passed away before she could realize her greatest aspiration of meeting Musk.

Perrotto leaves behind list of eight questions

According to Beck, Perrotto had the chance to speak with the CEO of Tesla just days before her passing, but she was too fatigued and requested that he call back at a later time.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite her passing before their meeting, she left a handwritten list of eight inquiries on her nightstand, which her mother, Rebecca, provided to Beck in the hope that Musk would ultimately respond to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite her passing before their meeting, she left a handwritten list of eight inquiries on her nightstand, which her mother, Rebecca, provided to Beck in the hope that Musk would ultimately respond to them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beck shared images of the young woman and her notepad, which contained a whimsical combination of business-related and pop-culture inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beck shared images of the young woman and her notepad, which contained a whimsical combination of business-related and pop-culture inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Perrotto asked whether Musk intended to create his own phone, expand the Tesla Diner, or introduce new games in Tesla updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perrotto asked whether Musk intended to create his own phone, expand the Tesla Diner, or introduce new games in Tesla updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She was also interested in his favorite anime, his travels to Japan, whether he was familiar with the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, and if the Grok AI virtual companion “Ani” was influenced by the fictional character “Misa” from the manga series “Death Note.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was also interested in his favorite anime, his travels to Japan, whether he was familiar with the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, and if the Grok AI virtual companion “Ani” was influenced by the fictional character “Misa” from the manga series “Death Note.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In her concluding inquiry, Perrotto posed the question of whether "Asteroid," a Shiba Inu zero-gravity indicator — a plush toy designed to indicate the onset of microgravity — which she created for the Polaris Dawn space mission, could serve as the official mascot for SpaceX. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her concluding inquiry, Perrotto posed the question of whether "Asteroid," a Shiba Inu zero-gravity indicator — a plush toy designed to indicate the onset of microgravity — which she created for the Polaris Dawn space mission, could serve as the official mascot for SpaceX. {{/usCountry}}

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The post attracted nearly two million views on the social media platform, receiving tens of thousands of likes.

Elon Musk reacts

On Thursday afternoon, Musk granted the late teen’s request by responding directly to the post, addressing all eight questions sequentially.

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Musk disclosed that he is not developing his own phone, but he did confirm his intentions to expand the Tesla Diner and introduce new games.

He mentioned that his favorite anime is "Your Name," a Japanese romantic fantasy film, and remarked that he has visited Japan "several times" — emphasizing Kyoto and the teamLab art collective as his preferred destinations.

With a simple "OK" and a smiley face, Musk consented to designate her plush toy as the official mascot of the space company, transforming her final question into a lasting homage that celebrated her creativity.

Rebecca replied to Musk’s responses with an emotional, "I wish she was here to see this."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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