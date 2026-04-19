Who was Liv Perrotto? Elon Musk fulfils cancer-struck teen's last wish in heartfelt gesture
Elon Musk responded to 15-year-old cancer patient Liv Perrotto's questions, revealing he won't develop his own phone and sharing his love for anime.
A 15-year-old cancer patient, who had a dream of meeting Elon Musk, left a handwritten list of questions for the tech billionaire before her passing . Few days later, the Tesla CEO responded to each one, fulfilling her last wish in a moment that is now resonating with millions online.
On Thursday, conservative commentator Glenn Beck took to X to share the poignant story of Liv Perrotto, who sadly passed away before she could realize her greatest aspiration of meeting Musk.
Perrotto leaves behind list of eight questions
According to Beck, Perrotto had the chance to speak with the CEO of Tesla just days before her passing, but she was too fatigued and requested that he call back at a later time.
Despite her passing before their meeting, she left a handwritten list of eight inquiries on her nightstand, which her mother, Rebecca, provided to Beck in the hope that Musk would ultimately respond to them.{{/usCountry}}
Despite her passing before their meeting, she left a handwritten list of eight inquiries on her nightstand, which her mother, Rebecca, provided to Beck in the hope that Musk would ultimately respond to them.{{/usCountry}}
Beck shared images of the young woman and her notepad, which contained a whimsical combination of business-related and pop-culture inquiries.{{/usCountry}}
Beck shared images of the young woman and her notepad, which contained a whimsical combination of business-related and pop-culture inquiries.{{/usCountry}}
Perrotto asked whether Musk intended to create his own phone, expand the Tesla Diner, or introduce new games in Tesla updates.{{/usCountry}}
Perrotto asked whether Musk intended to create his own phone, expand the Tesla Diner, or introduce new games in Tesla updates.{{/usCountry}}
She was also interested in his favorite anime, his travels to Japan, whether he was familiar with the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, and if the Grok AI virtual companion “Ani” was influenced by the fictional character “Misa” from the manga series “Death Note.”{{/usCountry}}
She was also interested in his favorite anime, his travels to Japan, whether he was familiar with the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, and if the Grok AI virtual companion “Ani” was influenced by the fictional character “Misa” from the manga series “Death Note.”{{/usCountry}}
In her concluding inquiry, Perrotto posed the question of whether "Asteroid," a Shiba Inu zero-gravity indicator — a plush toy designed to indicate the onset of microgravity — which she created for the Polaris Dawn space mission, could serve as the official mascot for SpaceX.{{/usCountry}}
In her concluding inquiry, Perrotto posed the question of whether "Asteroid," a Shiba Inu zero-gravity indicator — a plush toy designed to indicate the onset of microgravity — which she created for the Polaris Dawn space mission, could serve as the official mascot for SpaceX.{{/usCountry}}
The post attracted nearly two million views on the social media platform, receiving tens of thousands of likes.
Elon Musk reacts
On Thursday afternoon, Musk granted the late teen’s request by responding directly to the post, addressing all eight questions sequentially.
Musk disclosed that he is not developing his own phone, but he did confirm his intentions to expand the Tesla Diner and introduce new games.
He mentioned that his favorite anime is "Your Name," a Japanese romantic fantasy film, and remarked that he has visited Japan "several times" — emphasizing Kyoto and the teamLab art collective as his preferred destinations.
With a simple "OK" and a smiley face, Musk consented to designate her plush toy as the official mascot of the space company, transforming her final question into a lasting homage that celebrated her creativity.
Rebecca replied to Musk’s responses with an emotional, "I wish she was here to see this."