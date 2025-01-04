‘Why do fish only eat Pakistan’s internet cables?' Bilawal Bhutto's dig at his own government

Bilawal Bhutto, leader of the Pakistan People's Party, questioned the government, which his party is a part of on the issue of internet disruptions, asking why fish are only eating the internet cables of Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto questioned his own government on the censorship with his comment on fish eating the internet cables in Pakistan(AFP)

A viral video of the Pakistani leader shows him saying, “Why do the fish in our oceans seem to eat only the internet cables of Pakistan?” in response to the country's telecommunication authority's statement that internet services had been disrupted due to malfunctioning undersea cables.

Netizens react

Several Pakistani netizens have taken to social media to highlight the PPP leader's hypocrisy when criticising the government formed by his party.

One user commented under the viral video, "This is what we call "Noora Khusti" in Pakistan. [He] wants to enjoy the benefits of being part of the coalition while getting PPP’s cases cleared, yet he occasionally takes jabs at the government. The people of Pakistan are no longer fooled by these tactics."

Another user said, “Your father is President of the country and you are an MNA…How many times you and your father has raised voice on this issue of internet? Stop Playing “Halki Phulki Opposition” (, remember you are in Hukumat.”

Others in the comments also agreed with Bilawal Bhutto's comments and joined in to poke fun at the government.

One user said, “Machali nahi Shark hai usko Army kehte hai pakistan army” (It is not fish but a shark, called the Pakistani army).

“Yeah cyber attacks hota thay. Hum masoom machaliya keh daitay thay," (These are cyber atatcks and we are blaming the innocent fish), one user said.