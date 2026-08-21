Why Imran Khan was sent back to jail after check up at a 'different' hospital

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who underwent an overnight health check-up in Islamabad, was sent back to jail on Friday morning after he was declared 'medically fit'. Giving an update on Khan's health, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar reportedly said that the PTI leader was examined by a qualified team of doctors before being taken back to Adiala jail.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan addresses media in an old photo. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that Imran Khan be transferred to a private hospital after his lawyers claimed deteriorating health and significant loss of vision in his right eye.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan back in jail, just hours after he was taken to a hospital

Why Imran Khan was moved back to jail

Deep Dive Why was Imran Khan's hospital transfer changed during his medical check-up? Imran Khan's hospital transfer was changed to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences due to a 'security situation created by PTI workers' along the original planned route to Shifa International Hospital. What medical conditions were reported for Imran Khan before his transfer back to jail? Before being transferred back to jail, Imran Khan was reported to be suffering from 'level three plus' anxiety and significant loss of vision in his right eye, as claimed by his lawyers. What did the medical team conclude about Imran Khan's health during his check-up? The medical team concluded that Imran Khan was 'medically fit' after a thorough examination, which included specialists like an ophthalmologist and a cardiologist, and did not find conditions requiring immediate treatment.

After the medical examination found Khan to be medically fit, he was taken back to Adiala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi at 5 am (0000 GMT).

Clarifying the reason behind transferring Khan back to jail, the government said medical reports did not reveal any condition which required immediate treatment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "A team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist and a physician conducted a detailed examination of him and declared him medically fit," Tarar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist and a physician conducted a detailed examination of him and declared him medically fit," Tarar said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Imran Khan's sister Uzma was present during the examination, he further informed.

Why was Imran Khan taken to a different hospital

The Pakistan Information Minister said Khan's health check-up was conducted at the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital. Earlier it was reported that the PTI leader was taken to the private Shifa International Hospital, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The top court had directed the authorities to take Khan to the Shifa International Hospital and ⁠allow him access to a medical panel that includes his personal physician.

ALSO READ: Will Imran Khan confront Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir if released? Close aide answers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tarar said the hospital was changed due to a "security situation created by PTI workers" along the planned route.

According to reports, the streets of Islamabad were filled with his supporters overnight. They could be seen showering flowers on the vehicle believed to be taking the PTI leader to the hospital. This was the first time that Khan was allowed to leave the prison since February, when he underwent his first health check up.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been incarcerated since ​August 2023. However, he has alleged that all the cases against ​him are politically motivated.

While there has been no reaction from PTI members so far, public perception that Khan was moved back to prison forcefully could trigger new outrage among his supporters and lead to escalation in tensions and protests.

(With inputs from Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}