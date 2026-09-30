Why is Bahrain Grand Prix being hosted 6,000 kms away, in a country with haze crisis

The ‘Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia’ is one of the stranger names for a race in Formula 1 history.

Losing two races in lucrative Middle East markets was a financial hit to F1 and its teams, and adding a replacement event in Malaysia was meant to offset that impact. (AFP)

The Iran war, forest fires and plenty of nostalgia are all talking points this week as F1 gears up for a Bahrain GP held 3,750 miles (6,000 kilometers) away from its nominal host nation.

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The last time F1 raced at the Sepang circuit in 2017, 12 of the 22 drivers on this year's grid had yet to make their F1 debuts. Current standings leader Kimi Antonelli had just turned 11.

Also Read: Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix rescheduled to take place in Malaysia in October

How Bahrain GP ended up in Malaysia

F1 was originally meant to race in Bahrain back in March but that race and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were called off as Iran struck both countries in its response to US and Israeli airstrikes.

Losing two races in lucrative Middle East markets was a financial hit to F1 and its teams, and adding a replacement event in Malaysia was meant to offset that impact. Keeping the Bahrain GP name followed extensive talks involving the governments of both countries.

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{{^usCountry}} Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, said the decision to move the race was a sign of his country’s “commitment to, and passion for (F1)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, said the decision to move the race was a sign of his country’s “commitment to, and passion for (F1)." {{/usCountry}}

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The race slots in between the Azerbaijan GP and next week's race in nearby Singapore.

Also Read: Cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prixes: F1 to take big hit as hosting fees goes down the drain

Using another country's brand done before

Bahrain is reviving an old F1 tradition by joining Switzerland, San Marino and Luxembourg as countries which were the official hosts of F1 races actually taking place elsewhere.

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In those earlier cases from the 1980s and 1990s, F1 wanted a country like France, Italy or Germany to get a second race but had to work around a rule limiting each country to one event.

With security concerns persisting ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix in November and the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December, F1 has considered a fallback option in Europe, with Italy’s Imola circuit as the favorite. F1 could potentially keep the branding of a Middle East race for that, too.

Rain is forecast and a wet Sepang can thrill

When it rains at Sepang it pours.

During the Malaysian Grand Prix's previous run from 1999-2017, the track became notorious for sudden downpours which made for thrilling races and some unexpected results.

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Rain and even thunderstorms are possible this weekend, setting up what would be the first wet race since a major regulation change for 2026. The closest F1 has come to it since then was the Dutch Grand Prix where rain arrived just as drivers finished the sprint race.

Also Read: Bahrain Grand Prix: Max Verstappen outclasses rivals and saves Red Bull in hour of need

Air pollution haze affects the view

Even if it stays dry, visibility may not be great for drivers and fans because air pollution has been making for a hazy view.

Malaysia’s haze crisis is being driven largely by forest and peat fires in neighboring Indonesia, made worse by the dry weather.

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Authorities are monitoring air quality and hotspots, with the government conducting cloud seeding when conditions permit to alleviate the situation. High pollution levels can cause breathing problems, and eye or throat irritation especially for vulnerable people.