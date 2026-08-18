Why has Pakistan Supreme Court ordered former prime minister Imran Khan's hospitalisation?

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday directed authorities to transfer jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital, after three years in prison.

The ruling further directed the formation of a medical board with which Imran Khan's personal physician and his sister, Uzma Khan, are to remain associated (AFP File)

According to a report by The Dawn, the order for a health evaluation came following growing concerns over Imran Khan’s medical condition.

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A three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Shahid Wahid and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, issued the ruling on Khan's petition for his hospitalisation. The court also ordered authorities to ensure his weekly meetings with his family members, highlighting the severe restrictions and isolation imposed on political prisoners in the country.

The ruling further directed the formation of a medical board with which Khan's personal physician and his sister, Uzma Khan, are to remain associated, the report added.

Attempts to keep information regarding his condition hidden were also outlined, as Imran's lawyers and family members were instructed not to share his medical reports with the media or politicise the matter.

Mounting pressure led to the ruling?

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{{^usCountry}} The court order follows mounting concerns over the state of Pakistan's prisons, coming a day after the superintendent of the Adiala jail, where Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, submitted a report to the apex court on the ex-premier's health condition, according to the Dawn report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court order follows mounting concerns over the state of Pakistan's prisons, coming a day after the superintendent of the Adiala jail, where Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, submitted a report to the apex court on the ex-premier's health condition, according to the Dawn report. {{/usCountry}}

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Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi claimed on Tuesday that the imprisoned leader's medical reports were deeply alarming. In a post on social media platform X, Alvi expressed grave concern over Khan's anxiety, high blood pressure and an elevated heart rate of 54 beats per minute, warning that "isolation is taking a physical toll on his body" and urging an immediate transfer to a hospital under an independent panel of doctors.

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This medical crisis unfolds amid a complete blackout of access imposed by the authorities. Khan's sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, told CNN that they had received no updates, as neither family, lawyers, nor doctors had been permitted to see their father for seven months.

The denial of medical transparency has triggered widespread unrest, with supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staging nationwide demonstrations demanding the immediate release of the party founder and his spouse, Bushra Bibi.

The state's heavy-handed tactics stem from a prolonged political crackdown following Khan's ouster via a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022.

Incarcerated since 2023 on what his aides maintain are politically motivated charges, Khan was effectively barred, alongside his party leadership, from participating in the 2024 general elections.

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