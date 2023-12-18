Why UN has declared 2024 the International Year Of Camelids

The United Nations has declared 2024 the International Year Of Camelids. The decision has been taken to highlight the significant importance of camelids in the lives of people across the world. Llamas(AP)

According to the official website of the Food and Agricultural Organization(FAO), camelids influence the lives of millions of households in more than 90 countries. As a group Camelids include alpacas, Bactrian camels, dromedaries, guanacos, llamas, vicuñas which together help in ensuring food security, nutrition and economic growth especially for Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

Importance of Camelids

Camelids play an important role in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) envisaged by the United Nations. Camelids are a source of milk and meat which helps people fight hunger. They also provide fibre which can be used for clothing and shelter.

Camelids are also used by people as a means of transportation. They also provide organic fertiliser which can be used in agriculture. Moreover, Camelids are known to survive in harsh conditions.

In the highlands of Andes mountain ranges and in the arid and semi-arid lands in Africa and Asia, camelids play a major role in the livelihood of the inhabitants. Camelids can thus be ambassadors to raise awareness about climate change.

Objective of The International Year of Camelids 2024

"The International Year of Camelids 2024 aims to build awareness of the untapped potential of camelids and to call for increased investment in the camelid sector, advocating for greater research, capacity development and the use of innovative practices and technologies," reads a statement on FAO website.