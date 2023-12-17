US teacher threatens to behead student over her comments on Israeli flag

A teacher in the United States was arrested for threatening to behead a student for her comments on the Israeli flag. According to a report by ABC News, the student said she was offended by the Israeli flag in his classroom. 51-year-old Benjamin Reese is listed as a seventh-grade social studies teacher on Georgia's Warner Robins Middle School website. (X(formerly Twitter))

51-year-old Benjamin Reese is listed as a seventh-grade social studies teacher on Georgia's Warner Robins Middle School website. On December 7, another teacher reported him shouting at three students in a hallway. Reese allegedly yelled "you motherf---ing piece of s---! I'll kick your a--! I should cut your motherf---ing head off!" toward students. His inappropriate and threatening words were overheard by several teachers, staff members and students, according to the police officer who responded to the incident.

According to the girl student who was the target of Reese's outburst, the incident happened after she "pointed at the Israeli flag and told Reese that she has a question about it." As per the report, she reportedly questioned him why the Israeli flag was hanging there. To her question, Reese reportedly responded that he was Jewish and has family members that still live there. As per the girl student, she told Reese she found the flag offensive.

However, in his defense, Reese rejected the allegations that he spoke to anyone in the hallway. He mentioned that a student came to his classroom telling him that she found the Israeli flag offensive. To which he responded that she was being antisemitic.

"He went on to say that he has not said anything racist" stated the report by the officer.

Surveillance footage of the hallway had no audio of the incident, revealed the police. However, the footage showed Reese in the hallway and the students involved walking away from him, with one turning back to look at him.

Reese was later released on bond. However, he has not visited the school since the day of the incident, according to a statement by the Houston County School District.