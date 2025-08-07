Will Israel fully reoccupy Gaza? Netanyahu to chair key security cabinet meet today

Israel's security cabinet was expected hold a key meet later Thursday to discuss future military plans in Gaza, according to Israeli media reports, amid buzz over possibility of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led dispensation decided a full takeover of the Gaza, the besieged Palestinian territory. File photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a discussion at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.(REUTERS)

The planned meeting comes amid global outrage over the grim humanitarian situation in Gaza, with UN agencies warning of famine in the ravaged territory where aide sites have been subject to attacks repeatedly.

According to the Times of Israel, the meeting was set to commence around 6:00 pm local time (around 8:30 pm IST).

For days now, Israeli media have reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is mulling ordering the full reoccupation of Gaza for the first time since Israel withdrew soldiers and settlers two decades ago.

The security Cabinet late Thursday could possibly be to make a decision.

On Wednesday, the military announced a fresh evacuation call for portions of Gaza City in the north, and Khan Yunis in the south, where a spokesperson said ground forces were set to "expand the scope of combat operations".

What does full reoccupation mean

A full reoccupation would mean sending ground troops into the few areas of Gaza that haven't been totally destroyed, the roughly 25 per cent of the territory where much of its two million people have sought refuge, according to Associated Press news agency.

While Netanyahu is reportedly planning a full reoccupation, the Israeli military has been pushing back on expanding the campaign.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the military would have to ultimately carry out the government’s decisions until all war objectives were achieved.

US President Donald Trump is also involved in the efforts of ending the war in Gaza. He has said he wants to end the war and bring the remaining hostages home, but has not put public pressure on Israel.

Asked on Tuesday whether he would support Israel reoccupying Gaza, Trump said, “It’s going to be pretty much up to Israel.”

The war on Gaza started on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian militant outfit Hamas breached into Israeli territory and killed hundreds of people and took dozens hostage.

About 1,200 people in Israel were killed and 251 hostages taken to Gaza in the October 7, 2023 Hamas.

Since then, more than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's offensive on Gaza, according to the Gaza health officials, who said that at least 20 people had been killed in air strikes across the territory on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP, AFP)