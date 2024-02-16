 Will Israel recognise a Palestinian state? Benjamin Netanyahu tells Joe Biden… | World News - Hindustan Times
Will Israel recognise a Palestinian state? Benjamin Netanyahu tells Joe Biden…

Will Israel recognise a Palestinian state? Benjamin Netanyahu tells Joe Biden…

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu said that the recognition “in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism.”

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the plan for international recognition of a Palestinian state saying that international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians are not the solution to Hamas war. Benjamin Netanyahu shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) after he spoke to US president Joe Biden. Clarifying his position on imposing a Palestinian state on Israel, the premier said, "At the cabinet meeting, I clarified my position regarding the recent talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel. My position is summed up in the following two sentences.

Israel-Hamas War: US president Joe Biden with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: US president Joe Biden with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters)

"Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians," he wrote on X, adding, “Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions” while "Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state."

The recognition "in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement," he said after growing tensions between him and Joe Biden amid Gaza war.

In the call, both the leaders reportedly talked about the situation in Rafah while Joe Biden emphasized the need for a "credible and executable plan" for ensuring the safety and support of the civilians. The call- second in less than a week- the US President reiterated the need to ensure humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza and secure release of all hostages held by Hamas.

At least 28,663 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 68,000 wounded, according to Gaza's health ministry, in the war which began when Hamas attacked several Israeli communities on October 7 killing some 1,200 people and taking another 250 hostage.

