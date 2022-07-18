Will overcome 'colossal' high-tech problems caused by sanctions by west, vows Russia's Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to overcome the "colossal" high-tech problems the country is facing due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.

"This is a huge challenge for our country," he told a meeting. "Realising the colossal amount of difficulties we are facing, we will look for new solutions in an energetic and competent manner."

