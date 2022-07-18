Will overcome 'colossal' high-tech problems caused by sanctions by west, vows Russia's Putin

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 05:40 PM IST
AFP |

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to overcome the "colossal" high-tech problems the country is facing due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.

"This is a huge challenge for our country," he told a meeting. "Realising the colossal amount of difficulties we are facing, we will look for new solutions in an energetic and competent manner."

