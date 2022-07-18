Will overcome 'colossal' high-tech problems caused by sanctions by west, vows Russia's Putin
- "This is a huge challenge for our country," he told a meeting. "Realising the colossal amount of difficulties we are facing, we will look for new solutions in an energetic and competent manner."
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to overcome the "colossal" high-tech problems the country is facing due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.
Shanghai enforces new Covid testing, some areas in China extend lockdowns
Several large Chinese cities including Shanghai are rolling out new mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents to counter new clusters of Covid-19 infections, with some measures being criticised on the internet. China has reported an average of around 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of Monday.
Ghana reports highly infectious Ebola-like Marburg virus: Symptoms, treatment
Ghana has announced the country's first outbreak of Marburg virus disease after a World Health Organization laboratory confirmed earlier test results. That UN health agency lab corroborated the results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Ghana, WHO said in a statement on Sunday. Illness caused by Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Muscle aches and pains are a common feature. Diarrhoea can persist for a week.
Pakistani rupee nosedives to all-time low of 212 against US dollar
The Pakistani rupee has dropped to a record low against the US dollar with the exchange rate sliding to PKR 212, local media reported on Monday. The political uncertainty in the country due to the by-elections in Punjab and the import payment pressure took the currency to its new low, Pakistan-Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq said.
Nearly half of EU territory 'at risk' of drought
Researchers at the European Commission warned on Monday that nearly half of the EU's territory is currently at risk of drought, as southwest Europe wilted under a punishing heatwave. In a report for July, the European Commission's Joint Research Centre said that 46 percent of the EU's territory was exposed to warning-level of drought, with 11 percent at an alert level, with crops already suffering from the lack of water.
Marburg disease: WHO declares outbreak in Ghana | Top points
The World Health Organisation has declared Ghana's first outbreak of the Ebola-like marburg disease after laboratories confirmed the infection in two persons who later succumbed to the virus earlier this month. The virus had been reported from Ghana's Ashanti region in a 26-year-old, and a 51-year-old male. Here are some of the important points about the marburg virus: 1. In humans, the marburg virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever.
