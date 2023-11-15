Will Prince Harry and Prince William reconcile? Royal expert weighs in

Royal expert and author Omid Scobie has weighed in on chances of reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William, as per a report by People.

Prince William, Prince Harry(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While ties between the British Royal Family and Prince Harry continue to be strained, Scobie believes Harry's book Spare was his last effort to bare his feelings.

“I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years,” said Scobie.

“Because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings,” added Scobie.

ALSO READ| How economic power in the USA is shifting from New York and San Francisco

Scobie highlighted details of his research about Prince William's view of Harry. He shared that while writing his new book Endgame, he had contacted a source who weighed in on the matter.

In writing Endgame, “I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view,” said Scobie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown,” he added.

Talking about the chances of resolving the disputes among members of the British Royal Family including the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, Scobie said “There’s a real chance here to learn and adapt to modern society and also make up for mistakes of the past. It’s their move.”

King Charles' 75th birthday

Meanwhile on November 14, King Charles III celebrated his 75th birthday. On the auspicious day, he started a new scheme to tackle food poverty and prevent wastage of food. The scheme titled 'Coronation Food Project' is being seen as an attempt to feed the hungry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday!," wished Prince William on Instagram.