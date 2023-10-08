William, Kate, Meghan & Harry's feud will ‘never be healed’, experts say

The chasm between the royal couples, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, appears insurmountable, according to insiders. Royal expert Tom Quinn, in an exclusive interview with Daily Express US, revealed that palace insiders had informed him that the feud between the two couples "is never really going to be healed."

FILE - BFrom left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, (AP)

Quinn's revelations shed light on the private sentiments within the royal circles. He stated, "I've spoken to people who worked for both William and Kate when they were in England. They say the rift is never really going to be healed." Quinn suggested that even at future royal engagements, the couples would exchange uncomfortable glances, portraying the deep-seated tension between them.

This sentiment was echoed by royal biographer Tom Bower, who argued that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be "well advised" to stay away from Meghan and Harry. Bower pointed out, "Harry and Meghan have only said awful things about William and Kate. Why on earth should William and Kate forgive them?" He emphasized that any attempt at reconciliation could lead to further abuse of their relationship, as he criticized Harry and Meghan's selfish behaviour.

The rift between the royal couple intensified following Meghan and Harry's move to the United States. Their bombshell interviews and revelations, including Meghan's claims of racism within the royal family and Harry's accusations against Prince William, have further strained relations. The infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 marked the beginning of a series of revelations that rocked the royal institution.

In the face of these revelations, it seems Prince William and Kate Middleton have chosen a path of distance, unwilling to engage further with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. As the dust settles, the future interactions of these royal couples remain uncertain.