‘Wish you every success’: Dalai Lama pens letter to King Charles on coronation

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama congratulated King Charles III on the occasion of his coronation. In his message, Dalai Lama wrote: “May Your Majesty live long, and the people of the United Kingdom enjoy happiness and prosperity. Having been privileged to enjoy your friendship for many years, I am confident that you will continue to accomplish this great responsibility with kindness and affection, dedicated to the service of others.” King Charles Coronation: Dalai Lama is seen.(File)

According to an official statement, Dalai Lama further said: "Today, the international community is going through very challenging times. I believe we must make concerted efforts to achieve a more compassionate, peaceful world by resolving problems like the gap between rich and poor and protecting the natural environment of this planet that is our only home, in the spirit of the oneness of humanity."

Concluding the letter, Dalai Lama wrote, “I wish you every success in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the British people and contributing to the creation of a more peaceful world, free of violent conflict.”

King Charles's enthronement ceremony as the 40th monarch is set to take place today as world leaders, members of the monarch's family and members from other royal families gather in London for the crowning. King Charles' second wife Camilla will also be crowned in a separate smaller event.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Charles ascended to the throne.

