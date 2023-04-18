With 22 alcohol shots in 90 minutes, British man dies of poisoning at strip club

A British man died at a low-grade strip club in Poland after consuming 22 shots of alcohol in a duration of 90 minutes, according to reports by UK daily Metro. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Mark C who was reportedly drunk when he arrived at the club with his friend, after they were apparently lured in by an offer of free entry.

Investigators said Mark was insisted by staff with repeated offers of drinks despite his refusal. After having two dozen powerful shots, he collapsed and later died. He was then robbed off 2,200 Polish Zloty ( ₹42,816) in cash. Mark's blood had at least 0.4% alcohol at the time of his death, which is considered lethal.

Police carried out several raids at various night clubs to bust such crimes and arrested 58 people so far. According to Polish investigating agency, these clubs run rackets to steal money from customers after getting them drunk.

“One of the leads investigated by the investigators in the case concerns the victim who was driven to a state of intoxication, causing loss of consciousness, and then death as a result of acute alcohol poisoning," the authorities said in a statement.

