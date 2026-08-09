‘No withdrawal until Hamas disarms’: Netanyahu rejects Trump-backed Gaza plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected a Gaza plan backed by US President Donald Trump, saying Israel would not withdraw its forces until Hamas is "genuinely" disarmed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, before it dissolves ahead of the 2026 Israeli elections, in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026 (REUTERS)

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"Israel rejects the 15-point document," Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting, referring to the plan endorsed by Hamas in late July.

The Israeli prime minister said the military "will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed and will continue to thwart threats against our forces and our citizens".

The plan is the latest phase of a US-led ceasefire announced in October, which has reduced but not completely halted Israeli military operations in Gaza. Under the proposal, Hamas would surrender its weapons to a proposed Palestinian governing body.

'Iran can't have nuclear weapons deal or not'

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{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu also vowed that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, regardless of whether Tehran reaches an agreement with the United States or diplomacy produces a broader deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu also vowed that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, regardless of whether Tehran reaches an agreement with the United States or diplomacy produces a broader deal. {{/usCountry}}

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"I want to emphasise once again: with an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting, reported news agency AFP.

Netanyahu has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran has denied.

His latest remarks came as diplomatic efforts involving Iran, the US and regional countries continue amid a five-month-old conflict that has disrupted oil exports and raised concerns over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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The Israeli prime minister's comments also came against the backdrop of reported diplomatic progress between Iran and Oman. A US official said on Friday that progress had been made in talks between Tehran and Muscat, raising hopes that the Strait of Hormuz could eventually be reopened and oil exports restored.

Iran denies direct talks with US

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, however, said on Sunday that Tehran and Washington are not holding direct talks.

Araqchi said Iran would not enter negotiations with the US as long as Washington continues to breach an interim agreement signed in June. He added that messages between the two sides are being exchanged through intermediaries.

Araqchi also said an agreement between Iran and Oman concerning the Strait of Hormuz was in the "final stages". However, he stressed that the understanding would not immediately reopen the strategic waterway.

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According to comments reported by Mehr news agency, the agreement would establish new shipping lanes that vessels could use once the US fulfils other conditions set by Tehran and the strait is eventually reopened to traffic.