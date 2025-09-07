Woman killed as car hits pedestrians in northern France
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 01:21 am IST
Local media reports said the car ran into the terrace of a pizzeria.
A car accidentally killed a woman and injured several other people when it hit pedestrians in the coastal town of Pirou, northern France, officials said Saturday.
Emergency services were treating six people -- four pedestrians and two people in the car -- officials in the La Manche region added.
Local media reports said the car ran into the terrace of a pizzeria.
A local prosecutor, Gauthier Poupeau, said that initial findings indicated that the driver of the car "passed out".
"One woman has died and three other people are in a very serious condition," he added.
“The theory that this was a voluntary act has been formally ruled out.”
