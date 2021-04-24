IND USA
world news

Woman killed in knife attack near Paris, assailant shot dead by police

  The attacker was of Tunisian nationality and residing in France. He was not previously known to France's security agencies, a security source added.
Reuters | , France
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 01:39 AM IST

An attacker fatally stabbed a woman police administrative worker on Friday at the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, a middle-class town outside Paris.

Paris region president Valerie Pecresse said that terrorism could not be ruled out as a motive. Another official said separately that France’s anti-terror prosecutor had not yet decided to lead the investigation.

The woman was knifed in the throat, two security sources said.

“France has lost one its everyday heroines in a barbaric gesture of infinite cowardice,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on the scene of the attack. The assailant was shot dead by police officers, a security source said.

The attacker was of Tunisian nationality and residing in France. He was not previously known to France’s security agencies, a security source added.

