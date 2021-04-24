Woman killed in knife attack near Paris, assailant shot dead by police

An attacker fatally stabbed a woman police administrative worker on Friday at the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, a middle-class town outside Paris.

Paris region president Valerie Pecresse said that terrorism could not be ruled out as a motive. Another official said separately that France’s anti-terror prosecutor had not yet decided to lead the investigation.

The woman was knifed in the throat, two security sources said.

“France has lost one its everyday heroines in a barbaric gesture of infinite cowardice,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on the scene of the attack. The assailant was shot dead by police officers, a security source said.

The attacker was of Tunisian nationality and residing in France. He was not previously known to France’s security agencies, a security source added.