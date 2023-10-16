Woman promises to take care of a child – she had no idea he would threaten to kill her daughter: ‘I’m afraid’

A woman has taken to Reddit to express her concerns after she unknowingly promised the parents of a bully that she would look after him. The boy, a classmate of her five-year-old son, stays at their house until his parents are done with their work. The woman said that the boy’s parents appear to be really nice people, but the child bullies her children.

Besides her son, the woman also has a three-year-old daughter. “For example, he asks “who is your best friend?” And my son, who wants to please him, responds “you”. He is very pleased and when my son asks if he is also his best friend he responds “no, you are my least friend”,” the mom explained in the reddit post. “He takes a bag of potatoes and asks if they want some only to later say they can’t have them. He also picks on my youngest daughter, saying he is going to kill her and trying to get my oldest son to support him until my daughter cries.”

The woman said that the child keeps trying to put her children down, “calls them stupid, says he won't invite them to their birthday, etc.” “I don't know what to do because I committed to helping the boy's parents, but I never thought he would be like this. I'm completely stressed about this situation, I have to control the environment all the time and I’m afraid this will have an impact on my children’s personality. Since they go to the same school, it worries me that I will just get rid of him in my house, but this behavior continues at school. So sometimes I think it's better if I keep him in my house and try to "work" on these attitudes. I don’t know what to do.”

‘Their child needs help. But that’s not your responsibility’

Reddit users were quick to comment on the post, with one user saying, “That child wouldn’t be allowed in my house. I would also sit down with his parents and fully explain my reasoning behind that decision. Their child needs help. But that’s not your responsibility.” “I don’t understand why it isn’t perfectly clear to you that this boy shouldn’t be allowed in your home for many reasons, but especially because he told your three-year-old he was going to kill her. Call his parents and say “I can’t take care of him anymore.” That’s it. Boom. Done,” another user said. One wrote, “You and your kids are not training tools for other people’s children. Please put your children’s wellbeing first. Please make your kids your priority”.

“You can't control what happens in school But you can control what happens in your home to a large extent Please make your home safe for your children,” one user wrote, while another said, “If you invite that child into your house again, you're exposing your children to him voluntarily. Why would you do that?!?”

‘I said again that I believe it’s for the best’

After the comments, the woman edited her post to claim that she spoke to the child’s parents and ended the agreement. “I said that our kids seemed to get along just fine before that but after this arrangement their kid changed his behavior. I don’t know if he just didn’t adjust to the situation and is a sensitive child or if he is going through some stuff I’m unaware off but either way I think is best to stop everything,” she wrote. “They then asked if I could share specifics situations, so I did. They seemed a little bummed and said he is in deed very sensitive and could be uncomfortable being alone with us and that he likes to please people (?).”

“They also suggested that a week was very little time for him to adapt, but “you made up your mind so that’s fine” (I find it a little passive aggressive). I said again that I believe it’s for the best and they went on saying that their kid was watching a lot of cartoons with robots fighting and that they would watch his interactions with some older cousins. I said “Great! He is only 5 I’m sure everything will be fine!” Then it became uncomfortable like a break up and that’s that,” the woman concluded.