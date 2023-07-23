Woman pees on floor of US plane after being stopped from using lavatory

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a woman was seen peeing on the floor of a US plane after flight attendants of the airlines allegedly stopped her from accessing the lavatory for two hours. As the attendant captured her video, the woman said, “I need to piss two hours, you tell me you cannot, you close the doors.” To this, the attendant said, “Say hello to the camera for me.”

Spirit Airlines plane (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You can do whatever you want… You can send a warrant, arresting me is better than this,” the woman fumed. The incident occurred on Spirit Airlines amid rising cases of unruly passengers on flights.

The incident shared on Twitter amassed around 43.4K views. Responding to the video of the incident shared by @ValeursOccidentales a user wrote in French, “I don't understand this humanity,” while another tweeted, “How do you expect their children to behave after that.”

Other weird cases

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an unrelated incident, a woman was urinated upon by a fellow passenger on an Air India flight last year. The incident occurred aboard flight AI-102. It took place shortly after lunch was served and the cabin lights were turned off. According to the complaint filed by the woman, a heavily intoxicated man approached the seat of a female passenger, unzipped his pants, and proceeded to urinate. Even after urinating, he continued to expose his private parts without any apparent concern. Only when other passengers intervened and asked him to leave did he finally move. The female passenger's clothes, shoes, and bag were soaked in urine as a result. The woman also approached the apex court with regard to the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its statement, Air India said, “Air India has taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities."

“We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We are also in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,” the airline said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON