World Book And Copyright Day 2022: Why it’s celebrated, theme this year, interesting quotes

World Book Day 2022: Every year, April 23 is celebrated as the World Book and Copyright Day, also known as World Book Day, to honour the great works by authors around the world. The special day has been marked by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an attempt to promote the love of reading, writing books, translations, publishing and copyright.

World Book Day is celebrated in over 100 countries around the globe.

History and Significance

It is often said that “books are a person's best companions''. The World Book Day was first observed by UNESCO on April 23, 1995, as a worldwide celebration of books and reading and to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

The date holds a special significance as it marks the death anniversaries of two of the world's greatest writers – William Shakespeare and prominent Spanish chronicler Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

Besides, it also celebrates the birth of authors like Maurice Druon, Halldor K. Laxness, Vladimir Nabokov and Manuel Mejía Vallejo and the death of Josep Pla.

UNESCO aims to celebrate the occasion as a charitable purpose for more children, from all backgrounds, developing a life-long habit of reading for pleasure, benefiting from the improved life chances the event brings them.

Theme for 2022

The theme for World Book Day 2022 is ‘Read…So you never feel alone.’

Famous Quotes

Here are some of the most famous quotes about books that will get you reading:

“The only thing you have to know is the location of the library.” ― Albert Einstein

“There is no friend as loyal as a book.” ― Ernest Hemingway

“Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” ― Mark Twain

“That's the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet.” ― Jhumpa Lahiri, The Namesake

“The books that the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame.” ― Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray

“If there's a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.” ― Toni Morrison

“I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.” ― Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

