World Day for International Justice: What you should know
The World Day for International Justice is observed on July 17 every year to mark the strengthening system of international justice and to promote the rights of the victims. Also, known as the Day of International Criminal Justice (ICC), it emphasises the need of combating impunity and providing justice to the victims of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.
Why is World Day for International Justice marked?
The World Day for International Justice celebrates the momentous approval of the Rome Statute and the formation of the new international criminal justice system in 1998.
The formation of the International Criminal Court is seen as a watershed event for peace and the rule of law. It is the first permanent and independent international judicial entity capable of trialling persons accused of significant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. The ICC does not replace national courts, but it is accessible when a country cannot or will not conduct investigations or punish culprits.
Over 139 countries have signed the Court's treaty. Nearly 80 states, representative of every region of the world, have ratified it.
Significance
The day assumes significance because it is important to raise public awareness about justice and promote the rights of victims. The day also calls for people from all around the world to focus on concerns that are important.
The day is commemorated by a variety of events held across the world to publicise the day and to support the International Criminal Court. This day is also promoted by the media, which includes numerous news networks, radio stations, and newspapers. Several organisations call people's attention to significant topics such as genocide, violence against women, and so on.
-
Pak's assurance to IMF on CPEC projects to clear key agreement: Report
Pakistan has assured the International Monetary Fund that it would try to seek concessions from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor power plants in a bid to “remove one of the bottlenecks in finalisation of a staff-level agreement" with the global lender, local daily, the Express Tribune, has reported. The previous Imran Khan-led government had also made a similar commitment with the World Bank for a USD 400 million loan in June last year.
-
On World Emoji Day, 5 commonly used emojis
The use of emoticons in this digital era has become a crucial part of our lives as individuals choose to communicate their thoughts through charming digital characters known as emoticons or emojis. When words fail us, emojis not only let us convey our feelings to our loved ones but also make them happy. Pictograms, logograms, ideograms, and smileys are other names for emojis.
-
Saudis bristle after Joe Biden highlights Jamal Khashoggi killing
Saudi officials indicated on Saturday they were keen to move on from the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, one day after US President Joe Biden raised it in his talks with crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS). Watch In remarks on Friday night, Biden called Khashoggi's death “outrageous” and said he had warned MBS against further attacks on dissidents, without specifying what actions he might take.
-
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss spar over tax in leadership debate
London: British foreign minister Liz Truss clashed over tax policy with former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, as the five remaining contenders to be Britain's next prime minister went head-to-head in the first of three televised debates. An initial field of 11 challengers has been whittled down following two days of votes by lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party. Sunak and Truss tussled over economic policy in the debate, hosted by broadcaster Channel 4.
-
Russia ramps up military strikes in Ukraine, vows to step up offensive
Russia said on Saturday its forces would step up military operations in Ukraine in "all operational areas" as Moscow's rockets and missiles pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days. To the south, more than 50 Russian Grad rockets pounded the city of Nikopol, on the Dnipro River, killing two people who were found in the rubble, the region's governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics