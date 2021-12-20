Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World Economic Forum calls off Davos Summit in January due to Omicron
world news

World Economic Forum calls off Davos Summit in January due to Omicron

World Economic Forum says it defers the annual meeting in Davos in January until early summer. 
World Economic Forum(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Reuters | , New Delhi

The planned World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos has been called off due to surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Sky News reported on Monday, citing communication from organisers to delegates.

"Next month’s gathering of global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, has been called off because of surging levels of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, delegates have been told today by the organisers," Sky News city editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

