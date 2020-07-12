e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / World leaders join Bosnians to mark 25 years of Srebrenica genocide

World leaders join Bosnians to mark 25 years of Srebrenica genocide

Nine newly identified victims were buried at a flower-shaped cemetery near the town, where tall white tombstones mark the graves of 6,643 other victims.

world Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:51 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
People pray near coffins at a graveyard during a mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina . Bosnia marks the 25th anniversary of the massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys, with many relatives unable to attend due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People pray near coffins at a graveyard during a mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina . Bosnia marks the 25th anniversary of the massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys, with many relatives unable to attend due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic(REUTERS)
         

Bosnians commemorated on Saturday the massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, marking the 25th anniversary of killings that shocked the world and have stood out as Europe’s only atrocity since World War Two constituting genocide.

Nine newly identified victims were buried at a flower-shaped cemetery near the town, where tall white tombstones mark the graves of 6,643 other victims.

“After 25 years we succeeded in finding his mortal remains, so they can be laid to their final rest,” said Fikret Pezic, who buried his father Hasan.

The remains of some 1,000 victims of the massacre in the eastern town during Bosnia’s 1992-1995 war are still missing.

Ifeta Hasanovic decided to bury incomplete remains of her husband, saying: “We were aware they cannot be complete after 25 years, at least there are some, I did not want to make any new delays.”

World leaders addressed the ceremony by video link, unable to attend because of coronavirus epidemic. Instead of the tens of thousands visitors who typically attend the commemoration each year, only a few thousand came after organisers banned organised visits.

During the Bosnian war, Bosnian Serb forces pushed non-Serbs out of territories they sought for their Serb statelet. Fleeing Muslims took shelter in several eastern towns, including Srebrenica, that were designated as United Nations “safe zones”.

On July 11, 1995, the Serb forces commanded by General Ratko Mladic overran Srebrenica, which was protected by lightly armed Dutch peacekeepers.

They sent women and children away and captured and executed the men and boys they found. The bodies were dumped into mass graves and later exhumed by U.N. investigators and used as evidence in war crimes trials of Bosnian Serb leaders.

“We grieve with the families that tirelessly seek justice for the 8,000 innocent lives lost, all these years later,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Washington brokered Bosnia’s peace deal months after the massacre.

Most people at the commemoration were Muslim Bosniaks, reflecting conflicting narratives about the bloodshed - which hinders reconciliation nearly 25 years after the end of war in which about 100,000 people were killed.

The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia convicted Mladic and his political chief Radovan Karadzic over Srebrenica genocide but they remained heroes for Serbs, many of whom deny that genocide happened.

On Saturday, the Serbs in the nearby town of Bratunac organised an event marking July 11 as the “Srebrenica Liberation Day”.

Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak chairman of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, called for legislation that would ban denial of genocide.

“There can be no trust as long as we witness attacks on the truth, denial of genocide and glorification and celebration of executors,” Dzaferovic told the commemoration gathering.

tags
top news
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘Billion prayers with you’: Leaders post wishes for Amitabh Bachchan
‘Billion prayers with you’: Leaders post wishes for Amitabh Bachchan
LIVE: UP, Karnataka remain under lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise
LIVE: UP, Karnataka remain under lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise
Ventilation key to mitigating Covid-19 risk
Ventilation key to mitigating Covid-19 risk
Interstate bus services in Delhi may resume this week. What you need to know
Interstate bus services in Delhi may resume this week. What you need to know
Existential WFH Qs for the weekend(it is the weekend, right?)
Existential WFH Qs for the weekend(it is the weekend, right?)
A peek inside Covid war room: Tales from the ER
A peek inside Covid war room: Tales from the ER
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In