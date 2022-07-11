World population day 2022: Why is it celebrated, significance
The World Population Day is observed every year on July 11 in order to raise awareness about the global population issues, including population control. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), the day “offers a moment to celebrate human progress”.
“Our world, despite its challenges, is one where higher shares of people are educated and live healthier lives than at any previous point in history. Societies that invest in their people, in their rights and choices, have proven time and again that this is the road to the prosperity and peace that everyone wants—and deserves,” the UNPF said in a statement.
ALSO READ | India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023: UN Report -10 findings
The theme for the World World Population Day 2022 is “A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all.”
History and significance:
The United Nations Development Programme’s Governing Council had established the ‘World Population Day’ in 1989 after the global population crossed five billion in 1987. In 1990, the day was recognised by the United Nations General Assembly.
The day - which is being celebrated for over three decades now, focusses on raising awareness about the solutions related to population control. It also highlights the issues related to overpopulation, and effects of overpopulation on the environment.
“People are the solution, not the problem. At UNFPA, we advocate for measuring and anticipating demographic changes. Each country should have the information it requires to meet the needs of diverse population groups and ensure that individuals can realize their full potential. When people have the power to make informed choices about whether and when to have children, when they can exercise their rights and responsibilities, they can navigate risks and become the foundation of more inclusive, adaptable and sustainable societies,” the UNPF said in its statement.
As per the UNPF, the world population will hit the eight billion mark in 2022. In 2011, it had hit the seven billion mark, it added.
