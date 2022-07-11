India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023: UN Report | 10 findings
- According to the report, India’s population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China’s 1.426 billion.
India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country next year, according to a UN report released on the occasion of World Population Day. The World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, said that the global population is projected to reach eight billion by mid-November, around 8.5 billion in 2030, and 9.7 billion in 2050. With the global population growing at its slowest rate since World War II, it is projected to peak at around 10.4 billion during the 2080s and to stay at that level until 2100.
“This year’s World Population Day (July 11) falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.
“At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” he added.
Here are some of the key findings of the report:
- The report said that "India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country during 2023."
- More than half of the projected increase in global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries, including India.
- The other seven countries are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.
- The populations of Australia and New Zealand, Northern Africa and Western Asia, and Oceania are expected to experience slower but positive growth through the end of the century.
- Eastern and South Eastern Asia, Central and Southern Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe and Northern America are likely to reach the peak of their population and witness decline before 2100.
- India was among the 10 countries whose estimated net outflow of migrants exceeded 1 million from 2010-2021. In many of these countries, the outflows were due to temporary labour movements. The highest net outflow of migrants was reported from Pakistan (-16.5 million).
- Countries like Syria, Venezuela and Myanmar reported migrants outflow due to insecurity and conflict.
- The global life expectancy at birth fell to 71.0 years in 2021, down from 72.8 in 2019, due mostly to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The 46 least developed countries are among the world’s fastest-growing in terms of population and many are expected to double in population between 2022 and 2050.
- Two-thirds of the projected increase in global population through 2050 will be driven by the momentum of past growth.
