World Tourism Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

World Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27 to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is an United Nations’ agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

History of World Tourism Day

UNWTO was established on this day in 1980 to create awareness on how tourism affects social-cultural, political and economic values globally and the role of tourism within the international community.

Significance of World Tourism Day

On World Tourism Day, UNWTO urges people to highlight the ability of tourism. “By celebrating this day, we state our commitment that, as tourism grows, the benefits that come will be felt at every level of our broad and diverse sector, from the biggest airline to the smallest family business,” Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO’s secretary general, said in his official message.

UN secretary general António Guterres said the tourism sector touches almost every part of the global economy and societies, enabling historically marginalised people and those at risk of being left behind to benefit from development that is local and direct. “On World Tourism Day, we recognise the power and potential of tourism to advance prosperity and drive inclusive sustainable development,” he added.

Theme of World Tourism Day 2021

This year the theme of World Tourism Day is 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth'. It aims to help people associated with the tourism sector in every possible way. UNWTO has urged businesses, tourists, UN agencies, member states and non-members to "celebrate tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future".

Celebrating World Tourism Day

Keeping World Tourism Day in mind and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre’s initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is organising various events and activities in the state to promote state tourism and make people aware of the state's rich history, traditions, cultural and national heritage, possibilities, tourism importance etc. and to enhance their tourism knowledge, news agency PTI reported.

