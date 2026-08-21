World’s oldest President returns home after 74 days of absence

Cameroon’s nonagenarian leader has returned home after spending 74 days in Switzerland, his longest stay outside the country since becoming president nearly 44 years ago.

FILE PHOTO: Cameroonian President Paul Biya listens as Pope Leo XIV (not pictured) delivers a speech, at the Presidential Palace in Yaounde, during his apostolic journey to Cameroon, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo (REUTERS)

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President Paul Biya, 93, appeared on state television while arriving at the airport in the capital, Yaounde, on Thursday. The latest travel by the oldest ruler in the world, in power since 1982, is believed to be for medical care in the European country, where he usually resorts for long periods for health screening.

Deep Dive What has been the impact of President Biya's long absence on international bond investors in Cameroon? President Biya's absence has unnerved international bond investors, resulting in an increase in the yield on Cameroon's 2033 eurobond, which rose to 9.8%, the highest in over three months. Why does President Biya spend extended periods in Switzerland? President Biya often travels to Switzerland for medical care and health screenings, which has become routine during his long presidency. How has the political landscape in Cameroon been affected by the lack of a clear succession plan? The absence of a clear succession plan for President Biya raises concerns among investors about potential power struggles if he were to pass away or become incapacitated, leading to instability.

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Biya’s long absence has unnerved the country’s international bond investors, with the yield on its 2033 eurobond increasing to 9.8% on July 31, the highest in more than three months before easing to 9.4% currently. Investors are concerned about the lack of a clear succession plan, which could trigger a power struggle if he passes away or becomes permanently incapacitated.

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Biya, elected last October in a highly contested poll for an eighth term, earlier this year approved a constitutional amendment to reintroduce the post of a vice president, who could take over and finish his term in case the position becomes vacant but he is yet to name anyone to the post.